Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $447.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.04 and a 200-day moving average of $412.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.40 and a 1-year high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

