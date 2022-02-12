Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.60 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,057.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,695,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,842,000 after purchasing an additional 195,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,622,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.