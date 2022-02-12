Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,826 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $239.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

