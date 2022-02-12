Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BBIO opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.