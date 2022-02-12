Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stake Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $39,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

