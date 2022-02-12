Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

