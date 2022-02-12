Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.17) price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

