Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.36 ($3.86).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.14) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.07) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.71) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.78) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Air France-KLM stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €4.50 ($5.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.02 and its 200 day moving average is €4.07. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.91) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.84).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

