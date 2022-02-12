Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

A opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

