AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $128.12. 903,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

