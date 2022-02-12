AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,898. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.92. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.