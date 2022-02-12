AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the January 15th total of 528,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 487,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

