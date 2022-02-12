AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

