Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 106,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

