Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $8,564,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $6,235,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19. Paycor HCM Inc has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

