Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

