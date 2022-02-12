Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EVX opened at $134.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $122.69 and a 12-month high of $160.80.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

