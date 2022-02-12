Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXE stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

