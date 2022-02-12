Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,610,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 210,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

