Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 21,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 240,747 shares.The stock last traded at $86.87 and had previously closed at $85.67.

The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

