Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Down 6.3%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 22,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,091,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
