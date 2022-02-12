Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Down 6.3%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 22,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,091,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.