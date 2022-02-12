Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.39 and traded as high as C$8.52. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.31, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

