accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $813.74

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 813.74 ($11.00) and traded as low as GBX 742 ($10.03). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($10.14), with a volume of 26,758 shares trading hands.

ACSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.58) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.58) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,075 ($28.06).

The company has a market cap of £311.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 789.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 812.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

