Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. 3,091,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.64. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

