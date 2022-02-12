Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after buying an additional 59,339 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $329.18 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.