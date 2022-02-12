ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. 349,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,258. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

