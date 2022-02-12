Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,841,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $29,688,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.