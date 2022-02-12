AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Up 434.1% in January

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABQQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. AB International Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get AB International Group alerts:

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.