AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.