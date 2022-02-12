989 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Herc by 110.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded down $14.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.39. 417,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

