$93.15 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post sales of $93.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the highest is $96.70 million. Fastly posted sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.16 million, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $463,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.