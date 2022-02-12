92,416 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $114,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total transaction of $794,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $26,958,456 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

