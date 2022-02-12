$92.24 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $92.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $94.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.13 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 194,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

