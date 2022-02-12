914,393 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 914,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,172,000 after purchasing an additional 820,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.03 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

