$89.38 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post sales of $89.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.15 million to $89.60 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $367.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. increased their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 148,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

