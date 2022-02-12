$87.38 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $87.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

LINC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 175,075 shares of company stock worth $1,240,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

