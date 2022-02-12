$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report $786.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.82 million and the lowest is $759.88 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Copart by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,440. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

