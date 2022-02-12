7,692 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

