6,387 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

