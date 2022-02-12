6,147 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

