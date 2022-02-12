61,000 Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

