$51.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post $51.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $244.46 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $13,787,308. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $71.46 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.99.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

