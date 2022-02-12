4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $38,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,659 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDMT opened at $14.97 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

