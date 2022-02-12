43,003 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

