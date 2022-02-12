$40.75 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to report sales of $40.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.80 million to $42.00 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $39.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $165.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $554.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.39. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

