38,640 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

CDE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

