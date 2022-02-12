3,843 Shares in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,492.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

