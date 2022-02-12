3,789 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

