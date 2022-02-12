$35.48 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post sales of $35.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

HMLP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. 132,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

