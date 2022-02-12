33,386 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.